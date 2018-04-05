Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) Stock Price

Media stories about Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andeavor Logistics earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.2035559980287 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ANDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.52 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

ANDX stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 271,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Andeavor Logistics has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $9,772.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.00 million. analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 1,980 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $92,862.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 28,134 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.14 per share, with a total value of $1,298,102.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,847,490.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,382. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

