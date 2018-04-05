Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) to Hold

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services.

