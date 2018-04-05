Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $326.12, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.21. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,353,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,535,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 1,329,747 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 206,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,335,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 294,810 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops and manufactures pressure-assisted injector devices, with and without needles, which allow patients to self-inject drugs.

