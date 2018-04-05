AO.com’s (AO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AO.com (LON:AO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.68) target price on shares of AO.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.81) target price on shares of AO.com in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of AO.com in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.75) target price on shares of AO.com in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AO.com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 147.50 ($2.07).

Shares of LON AO traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.61). 1,199,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,009. AO.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.40 ($2.17).

About AO.com

AO World plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company offers TVs, home cinema and sound bars, Blu-ray and DVD players, TV accessories, audio products, and set top and smart TV boxes; and computing products, including laptops, desktop PC's, tablets, computing accessories, software, storage products, and monitors and projectors, as well as scanners, printers, and inks.

