Jefferies Group Analysts Give Apache (APA) a $32.00 Price Target

Apache (NYSE:APA) received a $32.00 target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Apache’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,134,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $14,456.87, a PE ratio of 159.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Apache had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. research analysts forecast that Apache will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,438,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,997,000 after buying an additional 116,095 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Apache by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,217,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $600,243,000 after buying an additional 382,624 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,243,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,171,000 after buying an additional 2,816,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,613,000 after buying an additional 120,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Apache by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,593,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

