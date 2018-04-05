Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $23.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,028.61 and a P/E ratio of -6.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,170,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,750,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,539,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

