Apollo Global Management (APO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6,074.29, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.55. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 62.94%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $153,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,091,842 shares of company stock valued at $173,113,138. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

