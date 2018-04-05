Insider Buying: Appian Corp (APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $2,574,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 280,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,144. The firm has a market cap of $1,585.31 and a P/E ratio of -46.31. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Appian by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,017,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 127,545 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 282,406 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,344 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

