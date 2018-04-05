Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $190.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $190.00 price target from analysts at UBS in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

AAPL traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,549,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,089,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $854,413.06, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after buying an additional 206,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

