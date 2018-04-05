Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,517.7% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 178,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 693,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 39.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a 1-year low of $140.06 and a 1-year high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $854,413.06, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Apple’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

