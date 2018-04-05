Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to “Hold”

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:APLE opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4,067.71, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $289.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.75 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 14.73%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $84,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,052,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,891,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 5, 2017, the Company owned 239 hotels, with more than 30,300 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

