Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.03.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 919,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,608. The stock has a market cap of $468.41, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $103.41.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.22 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 30.08%. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $35,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,486.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. TT International bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $19,089,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $12,934,000. Marble Arch Investments LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 360,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 184,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,182,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 125,915 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/applied-optoelectronics-aaoi-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.