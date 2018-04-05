AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 338.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 142,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 5,612 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $497,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,688.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,115.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,090 shares of company stock valued at $16,807,725 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $89.71 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $5,461.47, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

