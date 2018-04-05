Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ FY2018 Earnings (ARZ)

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

ARZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.72.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.05). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.16%. The company had revenue of C$35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$32.38 million.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

