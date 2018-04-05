Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News articles about Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aratana Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7373164999586 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. CL King started coverage on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aratana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

NASDAQ:PETX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 859,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,852. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.91. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. equities analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, insider Craig A. Tooman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,376.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Steven St sold 19,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $92,380.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,675.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

