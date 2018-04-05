Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arbutus Biopharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9426691034448 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ABUS opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.10, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.28% and a negative net margin of 796.23%. analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

