Arcblock (ABT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.20 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $47.18 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00007530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00694572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00183455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,080,732 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Coinbene, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.