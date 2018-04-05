ArcelorMittal (MT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ArcelorMittal earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.3070616850488 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE MT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,195. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,229.35, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $280.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

