Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) by 3,368.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.42% of Arch Coal worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Arch Coal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $120.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NYSE ARCH opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,921.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of -0.14. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $560.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.83 million. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/arch-coal-inc-class-a-arch-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-investments-lp-updated-updated.html.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.