Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARTH. Ifs Securities upgraded Arch Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Arch Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.17.

OTCMKTS:ARTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,324. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing products to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s technology is based on a self-assembling peptide that creates a physical, mechanical barrier, which could be applied to seal organs or wounds that are leaking blood and other fluids.

