Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Archer Daniels Midland earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.1913563498297 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.30 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.72 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

ADM traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 5,604,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,748. The company has a market cap of $24,097.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.02. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

