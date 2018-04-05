ArcticCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (CRYPTO:ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. ArcticCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $1,086.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,682,325 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

