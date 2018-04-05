Ardor Trading Up 5.1% This Week (CRYPTO:ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $248.42 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003697 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, AEX, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Ardor Token Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

