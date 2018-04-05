Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,686.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.30. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 250.93%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

