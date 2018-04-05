Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.74% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

