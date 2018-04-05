Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.8% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,220.15, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.43 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

