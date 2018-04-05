Arizona State Retirement System Has $451,000 Position in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 221.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.17% of Francesca’s worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 633,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 93,449 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 106,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on Francesca’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Francesca’s in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Francesca’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Francesca’s stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.01. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Francesca’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Francesca’s Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

