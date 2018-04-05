Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Homeowners Choice Inc (HCI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Homeowners Choice Inc (NYSE:HCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Homeowners Choice at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Homeowners Choice by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Homeowners Choice by 24.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Homeowners Choice by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Homeowners Choice in the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Homeowners Choice in the third quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Homeowners Choice from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homeowners Choice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Homeowners Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homeowners Choice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of HCI opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Homeowners Choice Inc has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $354.77, a PE ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Homeowners Choice (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. Homeowners Choice had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Homeowners Choice Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Homeowners Choice’s payout ratio is currently -186.67%.

Homeowners Choice announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

