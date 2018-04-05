Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Armada Hoffler Properties to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 111,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,117. The stock has a market cap of $615.62, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

