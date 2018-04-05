ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

Get ArQule alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.08.

ARQL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 449,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,247. The firm has a market cap of $263.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. ArQule has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ArQule by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ArQule by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/arqule-arql-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArQule (ARQL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.