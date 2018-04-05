Asante Solutions (PUMP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asante Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7409542015027 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 977,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,697. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

