Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.14. 2,460,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,990,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.86, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ascena Retail Group had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,175,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 516,883 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 8,368,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,210 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

