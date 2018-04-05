Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Ascent Capital Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,017. The stock has a market cap of $42.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81. Ascent Capital Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 71,391 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

