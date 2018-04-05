Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASCMA. ValuEngine lowered Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascent Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Ascent Capital Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,403. Ascent Capital Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ascent Capital Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ascent Capital Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ascent Capital Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ascent Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

