Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASML (ASML) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ASML from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $198.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,144. ASML has a twelve month low of $126.03 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82,508.22, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.52. ASML had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ASML will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.7181 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

ASML announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in ASML by 5,802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 378,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

