ASOS.com (ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASOS.com (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised ASOS.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.45. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,282.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. ASOS.com has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $108.10.

About ASOS.com

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

