Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB):

3/23/2018 – Assembly Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2018 – Assembly Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/14/2018 – Assembly Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/13/2018 – Assembly Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Assembly Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2018 – Assembly Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2018 – Assembly Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $148,270 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.

