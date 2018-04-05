Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €17.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G. Barclays set a €14.40 ($17.78) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs set a €14.45 ($17.84) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €20.40 ($25.19) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.33 ($20.16).

G traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.73 ($19.42). The stock had a trading volume of 13,790,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($20.35).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

