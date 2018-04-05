Reviewing Assured Guaranty (AGO) & Aon plc Class A (AON)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) and Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assured Guaranty and Aon plc Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assured Guaranty $1.74 billion 2.46 $730.00 million N/A N/A Aon plc Class A $10.00 billion 3.46 $1.23 billion $6.52 21.52

Aon plc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Assured Guaranty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Assured Guaranty and Aon plc Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assured Guaranty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aon plc Class A 1 9 4 0 2.21

Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.69%. Aon plc Class A has a consensus target price of $146.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Assured Guaranty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than Aon plc Class A.

Risk and Volatility

Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aon plc Class A has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Aon plc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Aon plc Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Assured Guaranty pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Aon plc Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aon plc Class A pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Aon plc Class A has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Assured Guaranty and Aon plc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assured Guaranty 41.98% 9.76% 4.53% Aon plc Class A 12.26% 32.41% 6.49%

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats Aon plc Class A on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. It guarantees obligations issued principally in the United States and the United Kingdom and also guarantees obligations issued in other countries and regions, including Australia and Western Europe. It also provides other forms of insurance that are in line with its risk profile and benefit from its underwriting experience.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions. On April 2, 2012, the Company completed the reorganization of the corporate structure of the group of companies controlled by its predecessor, Aon Corporation, as holding company of the Aon group, pursuant to which Aon Corporation merged with one of its indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries and Aon plc became the parent company of the Aon group. In July 2012, ABN Amro Bank NV sold its insurance unit to Aon.

