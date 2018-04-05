Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Share Price

News articles about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.0306927590286 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,311. The company has a market cap of $89,208.60, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

