AstraZeneca (AZN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of NYSE AZN remained flat at $$35.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,138,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,579. The stock has a market cap of $87,866.16, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

