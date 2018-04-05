AstraZeneca (AZN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 5,800 ($81.41) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 4,800 ($67.38) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($70.19) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 5,600 ($78.61) to GBX 5,700 ($80.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,224.70 ($73.34).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 140 ($1.97) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,007 ($70.28). 1,904,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($59.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($77.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 133.60 ($1.88) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

In other news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,846 ($68.02) per share, with a total value of £20,110.90 ($28,229.79).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/astrazeneca-azn-rating-reiterated-by-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.