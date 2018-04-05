AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “AstraZeneca has a strong product portfolio and is one of the key players in the global cardiovascular market. It has been very active on the acquisition and partnership front and expects to continue pursuing accretive deals. AstraZeneca’s core products like Nexium, Crestor and Seroquel are facing generic competition, which is hurting sales growth. The diabetes franchise also faces stiff competition. Nonetheless, AstraZeneca’s newer drugs like Tagrisso and Brilinta should keep contributing to the top line while several launches are underway across each of the therapeutic areas, Oncology, CV metabolism and Respiratory. Meanwhile, cost-cutting initiatives should drive the bottom line. AstraZeneca also has a promising late-stage pipeline that includes immuno-oncology candidates. Imfinzi is a key drug in the pipeline. AstraZeneca’s shares outperformed the industry this year so far.”

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

AZN opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87,866.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

