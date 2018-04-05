AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,581 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $48,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $184,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZN opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,208.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.01%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

