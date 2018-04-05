AstroNova (ALOT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.27.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Kokino LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 97,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc, formerly Astro-Med, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems. The Company operates through two segments: QuickLabel and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Company offers both hardware and software, which incorporate technologies in order to acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats.

