Asure Software (ASUR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asure Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9637143027378 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASUR. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 83,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $169.63, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

