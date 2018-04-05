Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $65 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334,182.28, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

