Jinn Wu Purchases 10,000 Shares of Athenex (ATNX) Stock

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,989.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jinn Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $136,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Athenex has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Athenex by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on shares of Athenex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Athenex from $22.20 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer.

