Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. FIG Partners raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 16,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,988. The company has a market cap of $471.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 6,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $120,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 70.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

