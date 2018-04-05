Atlantica Yield (AY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Media headlines about Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlantica Yield earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1212069432485 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,953.23, a P/E ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently -688.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atlantica Yield (AY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/atlantica-yield-ay-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-20.html.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.